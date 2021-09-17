Upcoming series against Pakistan 'make or break' for de Grandhomme: Smith

Auckland, Sep 17 Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith said the upcoming ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan is a "make or break" one for all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. Smith believed that de Grandhomme must "draw on" that form (6/41 on Test debut against Pakistan in 2016) if given the opportunity in the three-match ODI series starting from Friday in Rawalpindi.

The 35-year-old de Grandhomme, considered to be a first-choice all-rounder, comes into the tour of Pakistan after enduring a horror T20I tour of Bangladesh. With the bat, de Grandhomme registered scores of 1, 8, 0, 0 and 9 in the five T20Is apart from taking just one wicket in 3.4 overs as a bowler across five matches.

"Well he (Colin de Grandhomme) actually plays pretty well against Pakistan. Remember when he first came into the New Zealand Test side? They gave him the ball (and) he got six wickets. And then he got runs against them as well, he had a heck of a series there and that was the making of Colin de Grandhomme. So if he can draw on that, if his memory is good enough to go that far back, he can say 'yeah well at least I've got confidence against this side'," said Smith on SENZ's Mornings with Ian Smith show on Friday.

With another pace all-rounder in Daryl Mitchell included in the T20I series, time is running out for de Grandhomme to keep himself in the hunt. Smith thinks that the tour to Pakistan is crucial for de Grandhomme given the likes of Mitchell and other all-rounders present in New Zealand cricket. "He's a go-to guy (Daryl Mitchell), he's a dollars-and-cents cricketer for me, and Colin de Grandhomme at the moment is far from that.

"So if they do give him (de Grandhomme) the opportunity, he should grab it, he really has to grab it… make or break for Colin de Grandhomme I feel," concluded Smith.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor