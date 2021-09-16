USA skipper Saurabh Netravalkar reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2 against Nepal in Muscat.

Netravalkar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match. In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Netravalkar's disciplinary record," the ICC release stated.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over after the dismissal of batter Khushal Malla. Netravalkar aggressively shouted towards Malla after he dismissed him, and gave him a send-off, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from Malla.

Graeme Labrooy of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, which was ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Netravalkar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rahul Asher, Vinod Babu and Ahmed Shah Pakteen.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

( With inputs from ANI )

