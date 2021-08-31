Vasoo Paranjape was a man with a vision, always ahead of his time: BCCI Secy Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday condoled the demise of legendary coach Vasoo Paranjape.

Paranjape, 82, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday. While he played 29 first-class games for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, making 785 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries, Paranjape left a lasting impression in his role as coach and mentor.

"Throughout his career, Shri Vasoo Paranjape Ji moulded the careers of countless cricketers through his in-depth understanding of the game and man-management skills. He made them fearless. A man with a vision, he was always ahead of his time. My condolences to his son Jatin and the rest of the family members in this hour of grief," said Shah in an official release.

Talking about Paranjape's demise, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: "I vividly remember my conversations with Vasoo Sir. Not only was he a terrific coach with an eye for detail, but he was blessed with an amazing sense of humour."

"There was never a dull moment as he would regale us with fascinating stories of cricketers, whom we looked up to while growing up. He has played a stellar role from behind the scenes in nurturing cricketers, who have served Indian Cricket with distinction. My sincere condolences to Jatin and the entire Paranjape family," he added.

With his excellent grasp of the game, he shaped the careers of several Mumbai and India stalwarts. Equipped with technical nuances, he used his man-management skills to great effect.

He was appointed a Director of Coaching in the '80s by the Board and was a head coach of camps for junior cricketers. He was also among the first set of coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000.

( With inputs from ANI )

