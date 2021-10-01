Venkatesh Iyer's breezy half century powers KKR to 165 after 20 overs

KKR were restricted to 165/7 in 20 overs. Despite blistering knocks from Iyer (67) and Rana (31), PBKS bowlers Shami and Arshdeep pulled things back. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi led KKR's fightback after the side lost Shubman Gill early. Arshdeep Singh removed Gill in the third over but Iyer and Tripathi's flurry of boundaries to bring up their 50-run stand, off just 35 balls, and take KKR to 73/1 after 9 overs. Eventually, Tripathi fell for 34 and Iyer was dismissed on 67 as KKR reached 121-3 after 15 overs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said, "Tricky to bat first here maybe. You don't know if 150 will be good or 180. So better to ask the opposition to set that up. Our bowlers have done well in all three games. Batting hasn't fired as well, but opportunity to score big runs today. Hopefully, we don't have to score big runs by restricting them. Gayle has left, so Fabian Allen comes in. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep. Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar."

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said, "Results on this ground haven't been dictated by the toss. In the second phase teams that have played well have got the result. Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Lockie and Russell are being monitored day by day. They have to rehab extremely well in order to be fit. It is a used wicket today but doesn't necessarily look that bad. Should be a good cricket wicket."KKR have a better head-to-head record over Punjab Kings and also won the previous encounter between the two sides in 2021

