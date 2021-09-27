Virat Kohli consoles out of form Ishaan Kishan after Bangalore - Mumbai game

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing IPL 2021 in UAE. The youngster was in scintillating form last year as he registered maximum sixes in the tournament. However, form has deserted the youngster as he is struggling to find his touch in the cash rich league. On Sunday, as MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs, Kishan had another poor outing with the bat, scoring just 9 runs, including 1 boundary, from 12 deliveries.

In fact, he has managed just 107 runs from 8 games so far this season with an average of 13.37 and a strike rate of 86.99.Kishan though is currently finding it hard to find the middle of his bat and after the loss to RCB, India skipper Virat Kohli had a word with the youngster. Kohli, who will lead India for the last time in the T20 format at World Cup in October, had a lengthy chat with Kishan. At the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians skipper and India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, said he does not want to put undue pressure on the young batter, playing down concerns over Ishan Kishan’s form. “He’s a talented player. He’s had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket," Rohit said on Sunday.