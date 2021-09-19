Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, the franchise announced on Sunday.Appointed ahead of the 2013 season as a successor to Daniel Vettori, Kohli will end up with nine seasons at the helm for RCB. So far, the side has won 62 of the 132 matches under him to go with 66 losses and 4 no-results. The best season finish under him so far has been a runners-up spot in 2016, a final that RCB lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, their home ground.

"It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad," Virat said. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket. "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB," RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra said. "His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team."RCB restart this season's campaign on Monday (September 20) against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.



