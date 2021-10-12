Virat will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy: Vaughan

New Delhi, Oct 12 As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowed out of the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure also came to a disappointing end with one final and zero trophies to his name.

To this, former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Kohli would see his captaincy tenure at RCB as a failure.

"His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn't win. That's what it's about high-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you're at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands."

The former England cricketer further said what the Indian skipper has done for the longest format of the game Test is 'terrific'. But in white-ball cricket, Kohli is presently way short of the target.

"In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is terrific. You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short.

"The talent and the squad that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team over the years is very top heavy with the batting. This year, with the quality of Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short," he added.

