Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera yet to get permission from SLC for IPL 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera are yet to receive official permission to participate in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE as per a Cricbuzz report. The duo were announced as replacement players by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. “I don’t know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month." He further said that the board will take a decision on the players only when the application for no-objection certificates is made before them. “We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us."

Hasaranga, the legspinner and lower order hitter, was impressive in India’s series against Sri Lanka picking up 7 wickets from 3 matches to be Man of the Series. Hasaranga and Chameera were unsold in the IPL auction, held earlier this year. Both had an identical base price of Rs 50 lakh. In a release on Saturday, RCB said 24-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Hasaranga has been roped in for Australia's Adam Zampa and Dushmantha Chameera, a 29-year-old right-arm pacer, has been taken in for Australia's Daniel Sams, who is unavailable for the IPL, which resumes on September 19. Both Hasaranga and Chameera are key to Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign. Sri Lanka will also host South Africa for three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals from September 2 to 14.

