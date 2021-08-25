Warwickshire sign West Indies pacer Chemar Holder for remainder of County season

Chemar Holder, the West Indies pacer, has signed up to play for Warwickshire in their remaining four Division One County Championship matches, and the Bob Willis Trophy final provided they qualify. Holder, who is currently part of the West Indies Test squad playing against Pakistan, is set to fly to London on August 27 ahead of Warwickshire's match against Lancashire on August 30.Holder was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship, spearheading Barbados' title-winning attack, and was part of the squad that toured England and New Zealand last year then made an ODI debut in Bangladesh at the start of 2021. He was not retained by St Lucia Kings in the CPL despite playing a part in their run to the final last season, opening up the opportunity to play county cricket.

"We're delighted to add Chemar to our bowling unit ahead of what is an exciting four games in the LV= Insurance County Championship," said Warwickshire Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace. "Chemar is a young, tall, fast bowler who will offer us something different as we look to build on our impressive start to the County Championship. "In the red ball game Chemar has impressed internationally and domestically and I know he's extremely excited to wear the Bear and Ragged Staff. "Speaking about his upcoming stint, the 23-year-old Holder said: "Warwickshire is a fantastic club with a proud history of winning trophies and overseas stars. The Bears squad have a great opportunity to win a trophy this season and I can't wait to contribute and help the team achieve their goals. I'm incredibly excited to test myself in such an illustrious competition."

