WATCH: MS Dhoni plot Ishan Kishan's dismissal with smart captaincy after time-out

The CSK and MI encounter lived up to its expectations with a game going through a lot of ebb and flows from start to finish. After MI snapped up four quick wickets, the Men in Yellow rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant knock to propel his team to a competitive score. The Kieron Pollard-led side remained in the chase for the most parts of the innings but couldn’t get home to lose their fourth game of the season. However, it was Dhoni's captaincy that helped Chennai squeeze the game in the first 10 overs. Dhoni made some smart tactical moves to unsettle some key Mumbai batsman including Ishan Kishan. Just before the strategic time out happened, Kishan faced his last delivery and the cover region had the fielder at the edge of the circle.

When Dwayne Bravo came in to bowl after the strategic time-out at the end of the 9th over, Dhoni had already planned the perfect way to entice Kishan. A fielder was brought up to short cover to cover for the lack of pace on the pitch with the idea of Kishan’s driving floating up in the air for the fielder to take a catch. Bravo bowled to plan and had Kishan going for a full-fledged drive outside off-stump. With the pace off the ball and the pitch further slowing it up, Kishan could only hit the ball straight to Suresh Raina at short cover two balls since the fielder was placed there exactly for this shot. In end, Dwayne Bravo's all-round show helped CSK register their sixth win of the season. CSK climbed to the top spot in the points table with 12 points. Mumbai on the other hand have lost four and won four. The defending champions will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23 in Abu Dhabi while CSK have their next game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 in Sharjah.