Watch Video: Rohit Sharma surprises fan with video call on KBC set

In this season of 'Kaun Bange Crorepati', you can see the cricketing giants in attendance. Recently, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag made an appearance in KBC. Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh were also seen in KBC. Therefore, KBC has given special importance to sports fans this year. In Thursday's episode, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan gave a huge surprise to a contestant which brought tears to the contestant's eyes.

Amitabh Bachchan came to know that a contestant named Pranshu, who reached the hot seat on the set of KBC, is a big fan of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma. Then while the show was going on, Rohit Sharma was video called and a virtual gift was given to Pranshu. Seeing Rohit Sharma, Pranshu got very emotional. Pranshu expressed the feeling that he had seen his God in person today. Rohit Sharma said that he would send the signed gloves of Mumbai Indians as a goodluck gift to Pranshu. Pranshu expressed the feeling that one dream came true of being on the set of KBC and my second dream also came true on the same set.

The episode was telecast on television on Thursday. Pranshu won Rs 50 lakh. He could not answer the question of 1 crore. Rohit Sharma is currently in the UAE for the IPL and had made a video call on KBC's set from his hotel room.



