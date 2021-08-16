WATCH: Virat Kohli loses his cool in dressing after his dismissal in Lord's test

Virat Kohli's poor run in international cricket continued on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, versus England, on Sunday (August 15). With India starting their second innings, after hosts managed a slender lead of 27 runs, the visitors had to bat well in order to set up a challenging total for England in the second Test of the five-match series. However, Kohli & Co. were off to a poor start as their in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed soon. Kohli, at No. 4, looked in good touch as he was timing the ball nicely and came out with a clear positive intent to rotate the strike and take India out of troubled waters and dictate terms later on.

However, the 32-year-old's stay in the middle was short-lived as he fell to Sam Curran, edging one to the keeper for a 31-ball 20, laced with 4 fours. Following Kohli's dismissal, the Indian skipper was frustrated for throwing his scalp after getting a start and made it clear after returning to the dressing room. He threw a towel in distraught, displaying his frustration on missing out once again. His scores are: 20, 42, 0, 13, 44, 0, 27, 62, 0. In addition, he has now gone seven consecutive innings without a fifty in whites. Earlier in the day, Ollie Robinson struck twice to remove overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to leave India at 209/8. Bumrah showed solid application with the bat and he along with Shami ensured India's lead is above 200.