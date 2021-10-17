Way KKR fights and plays is incredible, says Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana on Sunday said that the way his side manages to play and fight on the field is incredible to watch.

"Not the result we wanted, but that's sports. It's been an amazing journey of 4 years. I'm glad that I haven't missed a single opportunity, and stood tall whenever...The way we fight, the way we play is incredible...Ami KKR," tweeted Rana.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on Friday to lift their fourth IPL title. KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum had said opening batter Venkatesh Iyer was a "big catalyst" in the side's redemption in the second half of the IPL.

"Venkatesh Iyer has been quite an incredible story. Looking back, he was actually going to play the next game when we were in India. In a funny way, the break came there at a good time too," said McCullum during the post-match press conference.

"He will be challenged to change his methods at times too. He might not necessarily be the most consistent because of his flamboyancy. I hope he remains the Venkatesh Iyer that we have seen so far. He's got an enormous future in this game, and he's a very intelligent man. He was a big catalyst for our turnaround this season," McCullum added.

( With inputs from ANI )

