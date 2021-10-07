WBBL schedule revised, tournament to begin on Oct 14

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Thursday confirmed a revised 59-game schedule for the upcoming season, reinforcing Australian Cricket's commitment to making cricket the leading sport for women and girls.

The WBBL|07 regular season will be played at venues in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia. This has been made possible by the dedication of our clubs, players, broadcasters, partners, governments and venues to ensuring the League remains the world's best cricket competition for women.

Changes to the Weber WBBL|07 schedule have been made in response to state border restrictions, public health conditions and their related impacts. The changes allow the League and clubs to continue to prioritise the health and safety of fans, the wider community, players, match officials and staff.

In addition to a full revised schedule, all 59 WBBL matches will be televised for the first time.

Venues for the WBBL|07 Finals Series are yet to be confirmed. Matches are scheduled for November 24, 25 and 27.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, in an official statement said: "Today's announcement of a revised full Weber WBBL|07 schedule reaffirms Australian Cricket's commitment to the women's game. The WBBL is Australia's highest rating sporting league for women and the world's best cricket league for women. We owe it to our players and loyal fans to deliver a full schedule, and today's announcement further strengthens this."

"Once again this season we need to remain nimble and agile to deliver a full Weber WBBL season. We are grateful to our Clubs, broadcast partners, players, commercial partners, venues and governments for their cooperation, understanding and flexibility as we strive to deliver another fantastic season," Dobson further stated.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the Blundstone Arena. The final will be played on November 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

