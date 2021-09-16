"We die or we win": Sanju Samson sends out a warning to other teams ahead of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has decided to go for the kill, with the skipper being very clear that he means business in the second phase of the IPL. Royals are currently placed fifth in the table with six points, having won three matches out of their seven encounters. In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, Samson was seen giving a motivational talk to all team members in the huddle before commencing their practice session. “The goal is definitely to win the championship. But we focus on our process, we focus on our preparation and we take one match at a time. We give everything. (It) doesn’t matter if we end up again at No.8 position but I want everyone to go full out,” said Samson in presence of the director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

No matter who the opposition is, I want to see that attitude in your eyes and in your body language. We are going for the kill. We die or we win, it’s as simple as that. No one is staying in the middle. So, I want that commitment from each and every one of you. Let’s do it,” added Samson. Meanwhile, cricketers Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will be missing in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of IPL 2021. The franchise has already named replacements for the trio. Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has also admitted that the team will miss the services of the trio. Speaking to IANS, Sangakkara said, “Well, the make-up of the squad has been different again because we’ve had a few pull outs from our players for various reasons – all understandable – you’re looking players for the long term, as individuals, their lives, not just for one season of IPL." Out of the three Englishmen, Archer is currently not a part of the national squad due to injury while Buttler, who is recently blessed with a child, and Stokes prioritised the upcoming T20 World Cup and the Ashes soon after. He further expressed hope on the new signings - West Indian duo of Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas, New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips and South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. The second phase of IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.



