West Indies end T20I series on a high with five-wicket win over South Africa

North Sound (Antigua), Sep 5 A strong bowling performance from West Indies Women helped the hosts level the three-match T20I series 1-1 with a five-wicket win over South Africa Women at North Sound on Sunday (IST). Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, picking three wickets and conceding just eight runs in three over.

Electing to bat, South Africa's innings never got going. Captain Dane van Niekerk was caught behind for a duck in the very first over off Chinelle Henry. Aaliyah Alleyne ran through the top order of the visitors, taking wickets of Lizelle Lee (9) and Marizanne Kapp (0). Laura Wolvaardt's run out at three left South Africa in tatters at 12/4.

Tazmin Britts (16) and Sune Luus (23) tried to resurrect the innings with a stand of 26 runs. But Hayley Matthews struck in the eighth over to dismiss Tazmin. With Sune taken out in the 14th over by Anisa Mohammed, all the momentum was sucked out of the South African innings. Karishma scalped a wicket each in three successive overs to restrict South Africa to a paltry 80/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, West Indies lost Hayley early. But a 53-run association between Deandra Dottin (31) and Kyshona Knight (26) put them on course for an easy win. Though the hosts lost four wickets towards the end, it didn't matter much as West Indies reached the target with 49 balls to spare.

The two teams will now move to the five-match ODI series starting from August 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Brief Scores: West Indies 81/5 in 11.5 overs (Deandra Dottin 31, Kyshona Knight 26, Dane van Niekerk 2/8, Ayabonga Khaka 1/19) beat South Africa 80/9 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 23, Tazmin Brits 16, Karishma Ramharack 3/8, Aaliyah Alleyne 2/16) by 5 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor