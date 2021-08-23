WI vs Pak, 2nd Test: Fawad showed us how to apply ourselves on this wicket, says Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder said Fawad Alam showed the hosts that how can a batsman "apply" himself on a tricky wicket here at Sabina Park in the ongoing second Test.

Fawad, the Pakistan middle-order batsman, hit a brilliant hundred before Shaheen Shah Afridi picked two wickets to put visitors in the driver's seat in the second Test against West Indies on Sunday (local time).

Fawad stroked his fifth career century, fourth since his comeback 12 months ago, as Pakistan wrestled back in the Sabina Park Test marred by rain that lost the entire second day's play and more than the first session's play on the third day due to wet ground.

"I think it's a new ball wicket. If you can get past the new ball with little damage, it's a very good track to bat on," Holder said after the day's play as per Windies Cricket.

"Fawad obviously showed us how to apply ourselves. He was very, very patient. In these kinds of situations trying to see off a day becomes quite tricky for batters, and the new ball will definitely count in these kinds of conditions," he added.

The West Indies all-rounder expects the pitch to become even when the hosts come out to bat on Monday.

"I expect tomorrow when the sun comes out and everything is pretty much even, the pitch should level off and settle down," said Holder.

On day three of the second Test, Fawad defied West Indies bowlers to record his fifth Test hundred before left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi snatched a brace of wickets to rock the hosts' top order.

Pakistan converted their overnight 212-4 into 302-9, before declaring 35 minutes after tea on Sunday.

The left-handed Fawad struck an unbeaten 124, resuming his innings on 76 after retiring from heat exhaustion, 20 minutes after tea on Friday's opening day.

Mohammad Rizwan made 31 and Faheem Ashraf got 26 as Pakistan lost five wickets for 90 runs, with fast bowlers Jayden Seales (3-31) and Kemar Roach (3-68) finishing with three scalps apiece, and Jason Holder supporting with 2-46.

Faced with 27 overs at the back end of the final session, West Indies closed at 39-3 for at the close - 263 runs adrift in the first innings with two days left in the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor