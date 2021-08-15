WI vs Pak: We are in good position, need to restrict visitors to 200, says Roach

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has said that his side is in a good position in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan.

Faheem Ashraf saw out a tricky evening session along with skipper Babar Azam as Pakistan extended their lead to 124 runs in the first Test against West Indies on Saturday. At stumps, the Pakistan scorecard reads 160/5 with Babar and Faheem unbeaten at 54 and 12 runs respectively.

"On a pitch that's pretty tough I think we are in a good position, five wickets away from bowling them out and tomorrow first hour will be very crucial to restrict them around 170-200 maybe. I knew I needed to bowl a bit straighter and using the crease and it worked well. Felt good today (with the ball) and I just got the ball to track it in as we all know that he (Azhar Ali) is a lbw candidate, so it really worked," Roach told host broadcaster after stumps on Day 3.

"He (Jayden Seales) has pace and has the ability to move the ball. He works hard and asks a lot of questions and probably a legend in the making. He listens well and is learning everyday, and I think we are in for a special treat. On this wicket there is not much movement and the bounce is consistent and we tried to challenge the batsmen on fuller lengths to get some movement and be consistent at that," he added.

Trailing by 36 runs in the first innings after West Indies were dismissed for 253 within the first 16 balls of the day, Pakistan recovered from a precarious position of 65-4 to reach the close at 160-5. There was a rain stoppage for close to two and a half hours in the final session, and Pakistan will enter Sunday's penultimate day with a lead of 124 runs.

Kemar Roach spearheaded the attack, claimed 2-15 from 15 high-quality overs while the 19-year-old Seales continued to reiterate his promise with 2-50 - both wickets coming in one over just after lunch to rock the Pakistan innings.

( With inputs from ANI )

