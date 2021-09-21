Will take it match by match, says DC skipper Pant ahead of SRH game

Dubai, Sep 21 The Delhi Capitals will be taking inspiration from their brilliant performance in the first half of IPL 2021 season when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the UAE leg on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals had registered six wins in eight matches before the first part of the season was halted in May due to Covid-19 pandemic, and will be looking to continue with the momentum despite the big break between the two legs.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said their performance in the first half of the event will count for something but they will, however, take it one match at a time in the second leg.

"Our performance in the first half of the tournament will certainly count for us as we have started well in the tournament. However, we are going to take one match at a time, focus on our processes and let's see how it goes. My biggest learning from MS Dhoni is that one should keep focussing on the process and the results will follow. This is one of the biggest mantras which I have been following for a long time," said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting added that his players have prepared very well and he's confident about his team getting the job done against SRH,

"The IPL is such an even tournament that anyone on any given day can beat any team. We've got great respect for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have got world-class players in David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, who is probably their key player. They always try and keep the game really close and really tight. But having said that, we have prepared really well and have done everything we can for the game. I am pretty confident that our boys can get the job done tomorrow."

When asked about what he has learned about captaincy after taking over the reins this season, Pant said, "I have learned from Ricky that a captain needs to treat everyone equally in the team. If you respect each and everyone in the team, then the entire team gives everything they have for you and they also stand by you in every situation. I try and keep the environment light. Anyone in the team can discuss anything with me or Ricky. We have a good combination of youth and experience in our team."

Ponting added that Pant has matured tremendously in the last couple of IPL seasons, "Rishabh's level of maturity in the last couple of seasons has just gone through the roof. When I first joined the Delhi Capitals camp, Rishabh was just starting to burst onto the scene. I made a pretty big call during the Australian summer last year when Rishabh finally made his way back to the Test team that we are going to see the unearthing of someone that could be a star Test match player for India for a long time. And what he has done since then on the international stage has been nothing short of sensational and I could see that coming. He's done a terrific job as captain of Delhi Capitals so far as well."

Delhi Capitals are currently placed second in the IPL table behind Chennai Super Kings on Net Run Rate as both have 12 points from eight games. SRH are at the bottom with two points from seven matches.

