‘Won’t allow entry in India': BCCI threaten players over participation in Kashmir Premier League

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has claimed that the BCCI is threatening him and doing everything possible to prevent him for playing Kashmir Premier League. The former Protea opener made the allegations public on his Twitter account, saying: “Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

The KPL will have six participating teams and they have drafted few foreign players like former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers among others. Meanwhile, Latif on Friday said that the BCCI will not let those foreign cricketers work in India, and potentially even bar them from commentary assignments in near future. “The BCCI is warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in the KPL,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman’s tweet read. The inaugural edition of KPL is scheduled to run from August 6-16, in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan.