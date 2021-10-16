'World Better Beware': Vaughan on reports of Dravid taking over as India head coach

New Delhi, Oct 16 Former England captain Michael Vaughan has warned all the cricket teams around the world after it has been learned that Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the Indian men's cricket team's head coach following the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to multiple media reports, BCCI has managed to convince former India captain Dravid to apply for the national team coach's post, which will fall vacant after the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

The Indian team coach Shastri and support staff – which includes bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar – end their tenures post the World Cup.

"If it's true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware... !" tweeted Michael Vaughan.

Earlier in the day, a BCCI official had told that BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Dravid on the side-lines of the IPL final on Friday evening and they managed to convince him for the post.

"There are a couple of issues which Dravid wants to settle with the BCCI and hopefully that will be done," he said.

When asked about the "issues", the official said, "Like, Dravid wants to have new support staff, changing the entire old one. And a couple of other things. I am sure everything will be sorted out. Because BCCI wants Dravid to lead the charge."

The 48-year-old Dravid has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and he currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. If Rahul does become India's head coach, he will need to step down as the head of the NCA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor