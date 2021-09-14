Your contribution to Sri Lanka, world cricket will stand for all time: Sangakkara, Jayawardene congratulate Malinga

Former Sri Lanka skippers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene lavished praise on compatriot Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Malinga retired from T20I cricket to bring an end to a glorious international career. The Sri Lanka pacer last played for Sri Lanka in T20Is in March 2020. He had retired from Test cricket in 2011.

Malinga had led Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup title and was the key cog in the team's bowling wheel, having picked up three hat-tricks in ODI cricket.

Sangakkara said Malinga's contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time.

"Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend," Sangakkara tweeted.

Jayawardene recalled the first time he faced Malinga in nets and said the fast bowler has left everyone with "amazing" memories.

"Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!!" Jayawardene tweeted.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

The Sri Lanka pacer played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 546 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

