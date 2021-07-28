Yuvraj's foundation sets up 120 beds in Telangana hospital

Hyderabad, July 28 Former India all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation has set up 120 Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds at the Government Medical College & General Hospital in Nizamabad, Telangana. The foundation has received financial support from Accenture for the cause.

The YouWeCan Foundation has also provided a variety of medical equipment such as BiPAP machines, ICU ventilators, patient monitors, crash carts and oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

"We have all suffered tremendously during the second wave of COVID-19, including losing loved ones and struggling to procure oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities when our family members were fighting for their lives," said Yuvraj in a statement.

"After witnessing such unprecedented crisis and loss of life all around as well as going through a personal loss myself, I felt the need to step up to support our healthcare providers and frontline workers in their fight against this deadly virus. Through our initiative #Mission1000Beds, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities," added Yuvraj.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday in the presence Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali and delegates from Accenture and the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor