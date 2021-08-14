Zimbabwe to tour Ireland and Scotland for limited-overs series in Aug-Sept

Zimbabwe will lock horns with Ireland and Scotland in the white-ball series in August and September this year.

Zimbabwe team's tour to Ireland for three ODIs matches and five T20Is will get underway with the two sides facing off in the T20Is scheduled for August 27 and 29 at Clontarf and September 1, 2, and 4 at Bready.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a jam-packed schedule for its men's and women's sides, having received approval to undertake home and away tours from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, through the Sports and Recreation Commission," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will then lock horns at Stormont on September 8, 10, and 13 in the three-match ODI series that is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh for three T20Is against Scotland on September 15, 17 and 19

Meanwhile, back home, the Zimbabwe senior women's team will be taking on Thailand at Takashinga in Harare. The ladies will first clash in four one-day matches planned for August 18, 20, 22 and 24, before they meet in three T20Is set for August 27, 29 and 30.

Soon after the completion of the series against Thailand, the Zimbabwe women's team will then leave for Botswana to participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier scheduled for September 7-20.

( With inputs from ANI )

