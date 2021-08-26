Zimbabwe's Sean Williams to step away from international cricket: Report

Veteran Zimbabwe batsman Sean Williams has intended to step away from international cricket after the team's upcoming tour of Ireland.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Williams, the Zimbabwe Test captain right now, is open to the possibility of playing limited-overs cricket for Zimbabwe in the future.

As per the report, the middle-order batsman had earlier requested the Zimbabwe team management to not consider him for the upcoming five T20Is against Ireland. Williams however will be available for the ODIs series.

Zimbabwe team's tour to Ireland for three ODIs matches and five T20Is will get underway with the two sides facing off in the T20Is scheduled for August 27 and 29 at Clontarf and September 1, 2, and 4 at Bready.

Meanwhile, veteran batsman Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabwe for the limited-overs series in Ireland and Scotland.

"While Sean Williams is the substantive Test skipper, Zimbabwe Cricket has been rotating the captaincy in the shorter formats of the game, with Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Williams himself taking turns to lead the team in recent one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 international (T201) serie," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

The T20I series will commence on August 27 in Dublin while the ODI leg of the tour will get underway on September 8.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh for three T20Is against Scotland on September 15, 17, and 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

