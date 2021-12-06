120 fully vaccinated guests to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are keeping the details of their royal wedding in Rajasthan under wraps. While there are many who are expected to be on the guest list for the functions to be held in Sawai Madhopur the arrangements are being made for 120 fully vaccinated guests. Now, according to a report in ETimes, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan, who chaired the meeting, told ETimes, “The meeting was held to discuss various aspects related to the wedding, including law and order. We had officials from various departments like the traffic department, forest officials and transport department. There will be 120 guests in all and they will be allowed entry on the basis of double vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests."

The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names. Earlier, Katrina's Bharat co-star Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan denied receiving any invite. Katrina and Salman were in a relationship for some time and have featured in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The place is booked from December 6-11 which will include functions such as mehendi and sangeet.

