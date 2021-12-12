12th December late actor Sidharth Shukla's birthday, special rap song sung by him will release today

No body can still beleive that actor Sidharth Shukla is not with us anymore. But his memories are still here and it will stay forever. Today on 12th December Sidharth Sukhla would have celebrated his birthday, but his family will! they will remember their hero on his special day and all his fans will do the same.

From never wanted to be an actor to emerged as the best actor in Indian Television Sidharth showed how much talent his has got. He is amongst the few Television celebs who also worked in Bollywood and managed to keep his presence in both the industries.

He also won biggest modelling show in Turkey in 2008. The late actor started his career in television with series 'Babylon's Courtyard Miss' and in his first appearance only he won the heart of people with his acting skills and looks. He was also the part of the most popular series 'Balika Vadhu'.

He won many awards for his acting, looks and popularity. He also won the India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Where he also found a friend Shenaaz Gill who was with him throughout his journey after Bigg Boss, their chemistry is evergreen which is loved by everyone, this television stars manage to gain so much popularity through their chemistry that they even beat famous Bollywood couples, and sets the records on Twitter.

On this special day Sidharth Shukla's family and his friend will give the actor special tribute. No one knows but Sidharth loves to sing raps and on his birthday his family will released his special Rap song which he had sung but never showed to anyone.

It will be surprising and exciting for his fans to see their hero saying Rap.