'200 - Halla Ho' says that Dalit lives matter too: Director Sarthak Dasgupta

Mumbai, Aug 5 Sarthak Dasgupta, the writer and director of the upcoming film "200 - Halla Ho", says that the film, based on a true story, intends to deliver an important message on the lives of Dalit women in our country. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday.

Talking about the film, Sarthak said "This is not a film for me, but a shoulder that I give to the movement towards social equality. I need to convey to the audience that women should be treated equally and that Dalits' lives matter too! This film is about those Dalit women who despite getting socially marginalised, molested, tortured and mortified, had to take the law into their own hands to punish the person who was responsible for ruining their lives. It addresses the debate whether they were right or they were wrong. I hope this film will add voice to the social change that is so needed in society."

Inspired by true events, the movie goes on to uncover the shocking events and circumstances which led the 200 women to take such a drastic step to seek justice. "200 - Halla Ho" has a star cast comprising Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama, "200 - Halla Ho" premieres on August 20 on ZEE5.

