4 employees of Raj Kundra likely to turn witness in pornography case

Four employees of businessman Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused. According to a report in News 18, employees may turn witness against Kundra as he has not been co-operating well in the investigation. The sources added that they may be confronted along with Kundra. He and several others were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch last week after their investigation on an adult films racket case led them to Kundra and his employees. The businessman has been accused of producing and uploading adult content on the Internet via the Hotshots app.

Following his arrest and police custody extension, Raj Kundra’s lawyer, advocate Subhash Jadhav stated they will move High Court for bail. Tagging the arrest as illegal, he added, “Raj Kundra’s arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds.” After being arrested on July 19, Raj Kundra was sent to police custody till July 23 and the same was further extended till July 27. On Friday, Crime Branch officals raided Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty's residence in connection with the case.