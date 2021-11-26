'83 Teaser Out: Check out the teaser of Ranveer Singh's '83', film to release on Dec 24

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post the teaser of Kabir Khan's directed film '83 on Friday. He wrote in the caption,"The greatest Story.The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83"

The trailer of the film is set to release on November 30. The teaser of the film opens with historic day of the Indian cricket history. June 25, 1983. Venue- Lords cricket stadium, London. We can also see the visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, catching the ball.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar are also a part of the movie, which will release this Christmas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Check out the teaser of '83 here:

