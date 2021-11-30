83 Trailer Out! Ranveer Singh starrer '83' showcases 'greatest story, glory'

The trailer of much awaited movie 83 is out. Ranveer took to Instagram to post the trailer of the movie. He wrote in the caption,"The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83"

The trailer shows how winning chances of Indian cricket team gained momentum halfway through the series and went from being the underdogs to winners. Ranveer, who plays the iconic Indian skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev in the trailer looks promising. Harrdy Sandhu playing Madan Lal and Ammy Virk playing Balvinder Sandhu are quite impressive in the trailer.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is a biographical sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

'83', which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar, is all set to release on December 24.