A glimpse from Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming 'F3' on his birthday

Hyderabad, Dec 13 On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming movie 'F3' released a motion poster from the movie.

The birthday glimpse of Venkatesh Daggubati from 'F3' features him styled in 'Jodha Akbar' avatar. The 'Drushyam' actor is seen enjoying his happy time, showing off a bunch of currency notes, as a group of fakirs cheers him with their dance moves. With Charminar in the backdrop, the motion poster looks interesting.

'Here's the Special Birthday Video of @VenkyMama sir from #F3Movie. Have a #FUNtastic Birthday with Tons of Energy as always!", the tweet from 'F3' production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

Billed to be a comedy entertainer, 'F3' is the sequel to the blockbuster 'F2'. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, 'F3' stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

Venkatesh, who has appeared in movies of multiple genres, has a wide range of fandom. His recent OTT release 'Drushyam-2' gained a good response, and the 'Gharshana' actor is all set to entertain the audience with 'F3', which is slated for release during the summer of 2022.

