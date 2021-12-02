Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao celebrate son Azad's 10th birthday together

Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got together to celebrate the birthday of their son, Azad Rao Khan.The duo parted ways earlier this year, but came together for their son, who recently turned 10. Author and columnist Shobhaa De shared the inside photos and videos from Azad's birthday celebration on her social media handle. The birthday celebration like an intimate family gathering with a few members in attendance. Aamir’s elder son Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, was also present for the birthday bash.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran described their 15 years of togetherness as 'beautiful' during which they shared a 'lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter'. The couple said that they were planning their separation for some time. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. Aamir has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage. On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

