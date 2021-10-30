Aamir Khan mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise with a heartfelt post

Superstar Aamir Khan penned a heartfelt note for superstar Puneet Rajkumar who passed away yesterday after a sudden cardiac arrest. Taking to the Instagram, the Lagaan star addressed the late actor as Appu as he was fondly referred to as by the fans. Aamir wrote, “Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family”.

Puneeth Rajkumar's cremation was supposed to take place today at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio. However, the actor's family decided to perform the last rites on Sunday as his daughter reached Bengaluru from the US a bit late and several fans of Puneeth are yet to pay him last respects. Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar. The actor, who was the star of films like Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra, is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters.

