Aamir Khan reunites with ex-wife, Kiran Rao for lunch date

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were photographed stepping out of an eatery with their son Azad Rao Khan in Mumbai on Sunday. The trio was out for lunch. While Aamir looked dashing as ever in his round neck T-shirt, denim pants and spectacles, Kiran kept it casual in her checkered blouse and black trousers. Azad, on the other hand, looked handsome in his classic white tee and grey shorts. The trio was seen posing for the cameras as they stepped out of the eatery. Aamir was also seen posing with a couple of his fans.

Kiran and Aamir were married for 15 years before they separated earlier this year. Sharing the news of their divorce in July, Aamir and Kiran said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.” “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement added. Aamir and Kiran have been spotted together a few times since their divorce. They were together in Ladakh, where Aamir was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Yesterday, afternoon, Aamir Khan Productions announced that Laal Singh Chaddha's release has been pushed to February 2022. In a statement, shared on Instagram, the production house said that they delay was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will now release on Valentine's Day.

