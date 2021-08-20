Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan makes comeback with directorial debut Faactory, plays a rejected lover

The trailer of Faissal Khan's directorial debut film, Faactory, was released Thursday. Faissal, in the three-minute long trailer is seen as playing a jilted lover. His character sings ‘Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna’, for his love interest and insists that she reciprocates to his feelings too. Faissal has previously assisted Mansoor Khan and his late father Tahir Hussain on films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Tum Mere Ho. Faactory will be Faissal’s outing after seven years. He was last seen in 2015 Shariq Minhaj film Chinar Dastan e-Ishq.

Faissal Khan has co-written the story, screenplay and dialogue for the film. Faactory has been shot in Maharashtra and Gujrat, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 3.The movie features debutant Roaleey Ryan opposite Faissal. Raj Kumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh and Asha Singh will also be seen. The film has been shot in Maharashtra and Gujrat. Talking about his directorial debut, Faissal Khan said in a press statement, “I am glad to take this decision after 30 years and will finally live my mother’s and my dream. I have been involved with Faactory right from the scripting stage and it has been one amazing journey throughout.”