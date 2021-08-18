Aanand L Rai signs Ayushmann Khurrana for an action film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to team up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time for an actioner titled Action Hero. Rai will produce the film under his banner Colour Yellow Productions along with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Action Hero will be shot in the UK. Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in two Aanand L Rai productions – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

Both the films were romantic comedies, so Action Hero will be a new space for the actor-filmmaker duo. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting for Junglee Pictures’ Doctor G, a dramedy also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The cast is in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot. Doctor G marks the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap.

