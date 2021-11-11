AAP member files complaint against Kangana for her comments on India's freedom struggle

National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Preeti Sharma Menon, has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her recent remarks about the freedom struggle and the British Raj. Kangana was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 and she said that India's independence in 1947 was 'bheek' and that the 'real freedom' came in 2014. The Bollywood actor's comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her 'real freedom' in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was 'bheek' (alms), the actor said.

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Preeti Sharma of AAP took to Twitter to post two photos - one, of the complaint and another of her handing it to the Mumbai Police. "Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action".The AAP also 'condemned the derogatory statements' made by Kangana at the summit. BJP MP Varun Gandhi took strong exception to the comment and asked whether it is madness or treason. "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?" Gandhi tweeted. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Kangana as one of the 'WhatsApp history fans and said, "All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master."



