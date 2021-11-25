Aarya 2 Trailer - Sushmita Sen fights the world of crime to save her family from evil

The trailer of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 is out and it takes the story of the titular character forward. By the looks of it, this time it's going to have even more nerve-wracking thrill, more intense undertones of crime and higher stakes. The trailer shows, Shekhawat’s (Manish Chaudhary) father is out for revenge against her and so is her own brother. Even the Russian mob is pressing against her for their money. The second season of 'Aarya' portrays the journey of an unwilling outlaw and a mother battling the world of crime and the enemies, who are in hot pursuit of her family and children.

Discussing Aarya’s return in Season 2, Sushmita said in a statement, “After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season.”. The new season also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani, among others.Conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza' by NL Film (Banijay Group) and is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films. Season 2 of the crime thriller will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10.