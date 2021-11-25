'Aarya 2' trailer: Sushmita Sen's fiery avatar leaves viewers with goosebumps

Family is everything, and that's what Sushmita Sen is clearly conveying with her fiery role in 'Aarya 2'.

On Thursday, the trailer of the second season of Ram Madhvani's directorial 'Aarya 2' was unveiled, leaving everyone in awe of Sushmita's performance.

The first season concluded with Aarya (Sushmita) planning to leave the country with her children after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) gets assassinated on her father's orders. After getting embroiled in some illegal businesses, Aarya is now on the radar of the mob.

The trailer gave us several glimpses of Sushmita's action-packed sequences.

After watching the trailer, fans heaped praises on Sushmita.

"Killer. You are back with a bang," an Instagram user commented.

"You are on fire. Will definitely watch it," another one wrote.

Apart from Sen, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary among others are also a part of the show.

Shedding light on her character in the second season, Sushmita said, " After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season."

'Aarya 2' will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

