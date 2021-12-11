Abhilash Chaudhary makes Tamil debut with RGV's 'Konda'

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who was previously seen as a Crime Branch officer in 'Maddam Sir: Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai', is set to make his debut in the Tamil film industry.

He says: "Im excited to make my Tamil debut. I will be seen playing an antagonist in Ram Gopal Verma's upcoming movie 'Konda', earlier too I had worked for sir in two of his Hindi projects 'D Company' and 'Kadapa'. Its always fun and learning experience to be around him."

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming movie is based on the life of Konda Murali, husband of Congress leader and former minister Konda Surekha. Produced by Malla Reddy and Naveen Reddy, the film stars Adith Arun and Irra Mor in lead roles. The biopic showcases the rebellion of the oppressed sections, the period of Naxalism, and the era of feudal landlords during the '80s.

Abhilash has earlier featured in shows like 'Naagin 2', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and gained popularity for playing a sub-inspector Hasan Naqvi in 'Savdhaan India'. He enjoys learning Tamil. "We are shooting, and most of my dialogue is in Tamil which is written in English so that I can pronounce the language accurately. But I'm enjoying learning Tamil and wish to do more projects here."

Abhilash is also known for his acting in popular Bollywood movies like 'Dabangg 3', 'The Zoya Factor,' 'Commando 3', among many others.

