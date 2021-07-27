Abhinandan drops Jindal from his screen name

Mumbai, July 27 Television actor Abhinandan Jindal will only be known by his first name from now on. The actor, who featured in the popular TV show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', has dropped his surname.

Explaining why he decided to do this, Abhinandan shared: "There is no such reason. I did it according to horoscope numbers. This is something which has been going on in my mind for the last two years but now I've executed it."

"My mom introduced me to that person who made me remove my last name," he further informed.

On the work front, Abhinandan is all set to feature as a lead actor on an upcoming show of the newly-launched channel Azaad TV.

Talking about the same, he expressed: "My show is coming on Azaad TV. This is going to be my first show as a lead. I've done negative lead, parallel lead but for the very first time I will be seen as the face of a daily soap. It is a comic, romantic drama."

Abhinandan, who started his career as a model, made his television debut with the popular daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka' in 2016. He has also featured on shows like 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' and 'Krishna Chali London' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor