Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting their second child?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently, met R Sarathkumar's family in Puducherry.In the pictures, the actress was seen sporting an all-black off-shoulder ensemble while Abhishek rocked his salt-and-pepper look in a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans and their daughter looked adorable in her floral printed dress. Aishwarya's pictures soon went viral, and a section of observers speculated that the former Miss World is pregnant for the second time.On the other hand, Aishwarya’s fans were seen shutting the rumours. One of her fans commented, “What if she has just gained weight? There's nothing wrong with that. That's what happens to a body naturally as you age and don't go under the knife to look young. Pregnant or not, good for her for staying natural and aging gracefully.”

Sharing the pictures, Varalaxmi had written, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.On work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil-language historical drama "Ponniyin Selvan" which has been slated for a 2022 release.The star-studded magnum opus features an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.