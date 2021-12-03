Abhishek Bachchan broke his slience on trolls for his daughter Aaradhya, says 'If You Have Anything To Say, Say It To My Face'

Abhishek Bacchan is well known for his quiet and generous nature, the actor never involves himself in any kind of controversies, recently Abhishek's movie Bob Biswas has released on OTT platform Zee 5.

The actor is busy in the promotions and giving several interviews, on the same note Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya turned 10th, and the couple with their daughter went to the Maldives for celebrating their daughter's birthday, after returning from the amazing vacation, Bachchan family caught on the airport, where the couple was seen coming in the home town Mumbai with their daughter after seeing the family on airport netizens began with their trolls, and it is not new that the celebs got trolled for their each and every activity but this time the netizens trolled Araydha just for her walking style.

After which Abhishek couldn't stop himself and broke his silence on the negativity around his daughter.

While talking to Bollywood Life he said, "It's completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I'm a public figure that's fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face,"

It was very clearly visible that the calmest actor in the Bollywood industry could not control his anger when it comes to his family.



