Abhishek Bachchan exits from John Abraham's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Hindi remake

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were all set to team up for the official remake of the Malayalam film titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, according to reports by Pinkvilla, the reunion of the duo has hit a roadblock. The reports adds that Junior Bachchan has pted out of the film. A source, close to the team behind the development of the film spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that the reunion of the two stars had created a ‘positive chatter’. He said, “The reports of John and Abhishek’s reunion had created a positive chatter in the industry as their chemistry was widely appreciated in the 2008 film Dostana. The prep-work had begun and director Jagan Shakti was all geared up to take it on floors in the month of November. However, just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film.”

Pinkvilla also reported that Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be part of the film, even though he was excited to reunite with his Dostana co-star John Abraham. They also reported that the actor hopes to collaborate with John soon. The team behind the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will not be on the lookout for an actor to replace Bachchan. Reports also state that the script for the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been locked and the team hopes they can begin shooting in November despite the recent hiccup. Pinkvilla’s source mentioned that the director has made changes to the original story so it is well-adapted to an audience who understands Hindi. Apart from taking inspiration from the Malayalam film, the source also mentioned that the director is keeping a close eye on the Pawan Kalyan fronted Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and intends to include some larger-than-life moments in the Hindi version. Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently juggling between the shoots of Ek Villain 2 and Pathan. He is expected to air-dash to Spain soon for the final schedule of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Abhishek on the other hand has two films ready for release, Bob Biswas and Dasvi. He is presently shooting for Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Chennai

