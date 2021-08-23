Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after suffering injury on film set

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after the Big Bull star suffered an hand injury. Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan were spotted outside the hospital. According to a E-Times report, Abhishek Bachchan was reportedly injured during the shooting of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7.' The actor also had a sling tied around his right hand. There is, however, no official information on Abhishek’s health.

Abhishek’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai recently went to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The actress’s daughter, Aaryadha Bachchan also tagged along with her as they were snapped while leaving for their private jet. Abhishek has a long history with hand injuries. He had fractured a finger as well as his left hand earlier as well. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor recently starred in The Big Bull which was produced by Ajay Devgn. Last year, he featured in Anurag Basu's Netflix film Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut.

