Abhishek Bachchan issues statement after his morphed pic with Ashwarya goes viral!

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the morphed wedding picture of his and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which has gone viral on social media. In the picture, a couple can be seen dressed in their wedding attires and Aishwarya and Abhishek’s happy faces have been morphed over it. The tweet read "Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday." This caught Abhishek’s attention and he clarified that it’s fake with a tweet, "This is a photoshopped image" with folded hands emoji. Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of Umrao Jaan.

They got married in a private ceremony at the Bachchans’ bungalow, Prateeksha, on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. On the work front, the actor was last seen in The Big Bull earlier this year and played a character loosely based on scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar to mixed reviews. He will be seen next in a Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas, in which he plays the titular role.Meanwhile, Aishwarya will make her acting comeback with Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. She reportedly plays a double role in the period drama, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

