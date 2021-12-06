Abhishek Bachchan revealed how he faced rejections and replacements throughout his career

Abhishek Bachchan son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, anyone would think that star kid had faced so many rejections throughout his Bollywood career? but Abhishek himself revealed that he was replaced in many roles and faced so much throughout out.

Yes, you read that correct, Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in Ranveer Singh's talk show where he revealed how he got replaced with others and what advice did Yash Chopra gave him during his first film, "When I reached the premiere of my first film Refugee, it was at the Liberty Theater in South Mumbai. The entire film industry had been invited to the premiere. I remember walking through the main gate and I remember Yash Chopra was standing there. I took his blessings. He hugged me and he said something to me in my ears, which I will never forget. He said 'Your father brought you till here. Remember that, respect it. From here you have to walk on your own feet because if tonight the film isn't good, by tomorrow morning they'll know and nobody will go see the film. That is, whether you like it or not, is the truth" Abhishek said.

Abhishek told Ranveer that the whole industry is nothing but a business "It is a business, man. I speak from personal experience. I have been at the end when I didn't get a job when I was replaced in countless films. I was getting calls from certain makers and six months later, when my films haven't done well not only do they not pick up phone calls, they don't call back. It is important to understand that it is not personal. If you are worth it, they will call you."

He also talked about nepotism said "Bollywood likes to work with its own people and that I'm aware of this 'immense privilege' and does not want to 'disrespect the lineage.'

On the work front, Abhishek recently appeared in the film, Bob Biswas.