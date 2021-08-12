Abhishek Bachchan sells his luxurious Mumbai apartment for Rs 45.75 crore

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai for ₹45 crore. As per a report in Money Control, the house is 7,527 square feet and located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli area. Other celebs who have made recent property purchases are Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani. They bought sea-facing homes in the Khar West neighbourhood. While Rani Mukerji reportedly spent ₹7.12 crore on hers, Disha Patani bought it for ₹5.95 crore.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull, inspired by the life of tainted stock broker Harshad Mehta. The film did not do well amid comparisons with Hansal Mehta's hit series on the same subject. His next two releases will be Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Bob Biswas with Chitrangada Sen. Aishwarya was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan. Her upcoming project is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a period epic, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel.

