Abhishek Banerjee, Shwetaabh Singh launch production house 'Freaks'

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee and producer Shwetaabh Singh ('Eeb Allay Ooo!' from 2019) have joined forces to start their own production house called 'Freaks'.

The two have studied together at Delhi's Kirori Mal College and were a part of the college's theatre society 'The Players'.

Talking about the collaboration and the production house's vision for Indian cinema, Abhishek said, "With Freaks, Shwetaabh and I plan to make cinema that is powerful yet relatable. Unique not just in terms of idea but something that also stands out in treatment and execution."

"I am excited to collaborate with him because from college theatre to making cinema together is a journey where we have grown so much parallelly and together. Shwetaabh is an FTII graduate and his ideas shine through his work. Our vision aligns perfectly," the actor - casting director added.

Lauding his creative partner, Shwetaabh said, "Abhishek is someone I have always looked up to since college. We relate with each other as we belong to the same school of sensibility. I have always wanted to back new talent, stories, and innovative ideas."

"Abhishek through his work has always done that whether as an actor or as a casting director has been doing exactly the same. The path that he has carved on his own is something that gives me a lot of confidence. This isn't a start for us, rather it's a continuation of our journey that started way back in college," Shwetaabh added.

The production house will give a platform to young talent as it will collaborate with new writers, filmmakers, camerapersons and other technic. Abhishek and Shwetaabh aim to create unconventional, unique, and out-of-box films with their venture.

Abhishek also revealed that the work has already started with their first venture, "We have finished a short together which we will announce soon. We are really excited as this is going to be one of the most unique and expensive shorts ever produced in India."

